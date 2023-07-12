Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
[12.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,350,011.00
|USD
|220,000
|99,109,166.40
|6.4566
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|12.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,862,880.00
|EUR
|520,000
|34,549,064.78
|5.8928
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|12.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|46,704,177.12
|8.7116
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|12.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,702,976.00
|GBP
|0
|13,866,698.06
|8.1426
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|12.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|444,510.00
|SEK
|0
|47,511,073.87
|106.8842