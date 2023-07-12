CeCors, Inc.: VetComm Announces Partnership with Veteran Forces to Offer Access to Benefits and Support for Nearly 2 Million Veterans

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VetComm, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Veteran Forces. The new partnership will greatly impact the reach of both organizations in their efforts to provide access to support, programs, and benefits designated for active members and veterans of the military. Through Veteran Forces' network, VetComm will help provide access to nearly two million veterans who are eligible for benefit services provided by VetComm, and allow VetComm to educate its current and future veteran network on key supports and programs available, which often go unknown. The partnership also creates a targeted pipeline with various veteran organizations that will continue to generate new leads, greatly increase the awareness of VetComm services, and jointly raise funds and services for veteran related charitable initiatives.

The partnership with Veteran Forces will be a strong catalyst in the expansion and growth of VetComm. Veteran Forces, a nonprofit that focuses on helping veterans, was founded by Marine Corps Veterans Jerry Shaffer and Gene Overstreet, 12th SgtMajor of the Marine Corps. Mr. Shaffer has founded several veteran-related organizations, including; Leatherneck.com, the largest Marine-only online community, Veterans Direct, and Vet X, an initiative providing access to events, experiences and giveaways to help fight PTSD and veteran suicides.

"We are very excited to partner with another veteran-first organization and together continue on our missions to support the courageous members who serve our country. The affiliate partnership program has proven to be an exceptional tool in not only increasing the awareness of VetComm but also bolstering potential and realized revenues. Our conversion rates to paid services have been consistent, and we have begun the process of increasing the manpower on both our outreach and conversion teams." Stated CEO Kate Monroe.

"We are very pleased to see the execution and persistence of everyone on the VetComm team. I know shareholders are patiently waiting to understand the results of these efforts, and we are excited to release information in our coming financial reports for interested shareholders, which we expect to reflect month-over-month revenue growth following our acquisition of VetComm." Concluded Amar Bhatal, President of CeCors Inc.

For further information:

VetComm Inc.

Website: www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

