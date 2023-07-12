Ticless PLLC d/b/a Savoir Faire Specialty Healthcare Group Announces a Successful Drug Free Treatment for the Symptoms of Tourette Syndrome

Triumph Over Tourette Syndrome "Fulfilling the Promise of a Scientific Breakthrough."

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / We are pleased to announce that Savoir Faire a Specialty Healthcare Group has developed a highly successful and reproducible therapy that has a remarkable effect on the symptoms associated with Tourette Syndrome. This new approach utilizes physical medicine, nutrition, nervous system frequency and tone balancing techniques.





Tourette Syndrome

Tics are just the tip of the iceberg

This treatment also relies on the eventual withdrawal from medication, artificial sweeteners and artificial food coloring. Medication withdrawal is coordinated with the prescribing medical doctor. This multidisciplinary, mixed science protocol encourages the body to heal itself naturally and can lead to dramatic improvements.

What makes this system of analysis and approach to Tourette's so exciting is that it looks at the disorder through a novel lens not considered until now. Using chiropractic methods as a starting point to address Tourette Syndrome has led to this stunning discovery. "It makes perfect scientific sense," says the founder of Savoir Faire. The basis of his hypothesis is outlined on the web page. www.DallasWellness.com

Savoir Faire was established in 2022, by Dr. Francis X. Murphy, a chiropractor in Dallas, Texas. In 2021, his last (27th) year of practice, Dr. Murphy developed a physical medicine protocol that substantially eases most of the symptoms related to Tourette Syndrome. He had retired, but months later Murphy was urged to return to practice by his patients. Convinced with convictions of the patient's parents and the dramatically changing life expression of his patients, he spent one year refining his protocol for Tourette Syndrome. Ticless PLLC is thrilled to announce its opening of Savoir Faire in Dallas, Texas, May 2023, and is here to help.

