Florence Healthcare Appoints Jason Reynolds as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Florence Healthcare, a leading global provider of clinical trial site enablement solutions, today announced the hiring of Jason Reynolds as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reynolds is expected to leverage his extensive experience scaling life science software companies to drive Florence's continued global expansion.

Reynolds' addition to the executive team comes as Florence seeks to expand the reach of its Site Enablement Platform, which now boasts connections with 18,000 research teams across 55 countries and facilitates over 6.5 million research document workflows per month. Reynolds will be responsible for Florence's global sales efforts, which aim to enable every clinical trial site in the world to conduct its best work, while connecting sponsors and CROs directly with every trial site in their portfolio. The new position will help the company maximize growth while maintaining its commitment to providing superior service and innovation to trial sites while easing the workload faced by them.

"Jason's track record in leading top-performing sales teams and his deep knowledge of life science make him an excellent choice to lead the growth of our site and sponsor network," said Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. "His expertise will be instrumental in our mission to connect clinical trial sites, sponsors, and CROs for seamless clinical research workflows."

Reynolds brings a wealth of experience from a successful career in life science software sales, most recently serving as EVP of Sales - Life Sciences at Definitive Healthcare. Prior roles include Vice President of Growth at Aetion, EVP of Sales at AssistRx, Vice President Sales - Enterprise at Intralinks, Director of Global Sales and Customer Care at Intuit, and Vice President of North American Sales at both Sparta Systems, Inc. and Phase Forward. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cisiv, a UK-based technology provider of late-phase and real-world research solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join Florence at this exciting time," Reynolds said. "I've been impressed with the company's mission to improve the industry's clinical trial output. In particular, I've found that Florence walks the talk and puts research sites first. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth."

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is the leading provider of the Site Enablement Platform, committed to accelerating cures by better connecting sponsors, CROs, and research sites. The company's integrated platform streamlines the clinical trial process, enabling seamless collaboration and more efficient management of clinical research workflows. Florence Healthcare is dedicated to fostering innovation and improving patient outcomes worldwide with over 18,000 connected research sites on its platform in 55 countries, facilitating more than 6.5 million research workflows every month.

