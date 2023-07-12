ApartmentAdvisor: The Best Summer Cities for Locals: Skip the Vacation, These Places Are Worth Sticking Around This Season

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com), a leading apartment rental search and data platform, today released its Best Summer Cities list for 2023, highlighting the U.S. cities that offer residents the greatest opportunities for summer staycation fun. The list is based on the company's analysis of a range of desirability factors including summer recreational activities, access to nature, walkability and bike-ability, relative rent affordability, and, of course, sunny weather.

Top Ten Best Summer Cities

Salt Lake City, UT Boise, ID San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Reno, NV Portland, OR Sacramento, CA Madison, WI Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN

Salt Lake City, the No. 1 city on the list, earned high marks for its warm, sunny weather, abundance of outdoor recreational activities, and access to nature, including proximity to multiple national parks. Boise, ID was a close second, with high scores for ease of mobility for walking and biking, plus access to a host of exciting summer activities including surfing at the Boise River Park. San Francisco, CA also ranked high coming in third. While rent prices here are relatively higher than many other U.S. cities, the City by the Bay trumped most other cities for its exceptional access to outdoor recreational activities and urban accessibility.

"It's not uncommon to feel wanderlust in the summer, but what if your city offered all the makings for a great summer getaway, without you having to travel?" said Lilly Milman, editor at ApartmentAdvisor.com. "Our Best Summer Cities list shines a light on the places that are especially desirable to live in during the summer. These cities offer a range of recreational activities, access to nature, ease of mobility, and plenty of sunny days. If you live in any of our top spots, we say skip the pricey vacation and enjoy your summer in the city!"

The ApartmentAdvisor Best Summer Cities report and full ranked list of cities can be found here: www.apartmentadvisor.com/blog/post/best-summer-cities-2023.

Methodology:

For the Best Summer Cities list (www.apartmentadvisor.com/blog/post/best-summer-cities-2023) ApartmentAdvisor analyzed 87 of the most populated cities in the U.S. for which data was available. Each city was scored on a range of indicators including Recreation, based on number of city parks and "active life" activities per capita (sources: the Trust for Public Land and Yelp); Weather, based on summer temperatures and days of sun and rain (source: National Centers for Environmental Information); Urban Accessibility, based on walkability and bikeability (source: WalkScore); Rent Affordability, based on rent to income ratios (source: ApartmentAdvisor and U.S. Census Bureau); and Amenities based on availability of apartments with outdoor-friendly amenities such as pools, patios, balconies, and yards (source: ApartmentAdvisor). These scores were weighted to calculate a total "Summer Score" where the highest was best.

About ApartmentAdvisor:

ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com) is the go-to destination for renters looking to find their perfect apartment. Combining rigorous rent price analytics and neighborhood insights, ApartmentAdvisor gives renters an easier way to compare prices, features, and locations of available apartments to find the right place.

ApartmentAdvisor was founded in 2020 by the same innovators that started TripAdvisor and CarGurus, including co-chairmen Langley Steinert (co-founder of TripAdvisor and founder and executive chairman at CarGurus) and Oliver Chrzan (former chief technology officer at CarGurus).

Contact:

PR Contact:

Amy Mueller

amy.mueller@apartmentadvisor.com

617-216-2900

SOURCE: ApartmentAdvisor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766912/The-Best-Summer-Cities-for-Locals-Skip-the-Vacation-These-Places-Are-Worth-Sticking-Around-This-Season