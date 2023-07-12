Launch of UKG One View transforms how businesses pay people around the world

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, has completed the acquisition of Immedis, a leading global payroll provider with technology and services supporting more than 160 countries and 120 currencies. With the acquisition closing, UKG announced the immediate launch of UKG One View, a multi-country payroll experience that instantly modernizes and reimagines the traditionally fragmented, costly, and cumbersome global payroll model.

"As a UKG and Immedis customer, I can say without a doubt that the combined organization will be a force in the global HR and payroll space," said Michael Francis, director of global payroll at SBA Communications. "The combination of UKG and Immedis creates a synergy that will deliver an innovative one-stop shop for employee timekeeping and payroll, no matter where in the world a company has people. I'm excited for the future."

"This move accelerates UKG past an HCM marketplace that is still figuring out how to solve for multi-country footprints," said Pete A. Tiliakos, principal analyst at GxT Advisors. "UKG is the perfect place for Immedis and its subject matter experts. Together, they will continue building a truly modern, technology-enabled global payroll experience."

UKG One View, which was developed in close collaboration between UKG and Immedis, transforms multi-country payroll by providing multinational customers with a:

Singular, AI-powered schedule to fund experience that provides a real-time payroll view across all employees, regardless of country or local payroll provider, to identify needs, variances, and important insights;

Hybrid deployment model that can be deployed in weeks, allowing customers to bring together various in-country payroll technology and services for immediate visibility, minimizing disruptions and accelerating time-to-value;

Uniform workflow control in a single-pane view that creates one operational standard across countries, simplifying benchmarking and enhancing in-country provider accountability; and

Consistent and user-friendly employee experience with an all-in-one intuitive application that supports 20+ languages across 160 countries, providing a globally compliant pay slip that inspires confidence that everyone is being paid fairly and accurately.

"Every payroll professional's dream is to work with innovators whose motto of 'partners for life' is evident throughout their services, systems, and support," said Shawnine Eaglin CPP, director of global payroll at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, a customer of both Immedis and UKG. "I'm excited that Immedis is now part of the UKG family. This acquisition will create payroll technology and experiences beyond our imagination."

"UKG has taken a big swing to transform the global payroll landscape with an ambitious, AI-powered view regardless of in-country provider," said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. "We expect that UKG One View will deliver on UKG's promise to help multinational organizations reduce costs, minimize processing time, and mitigate compliance. UKG has extended its considerable competitive position from workforce management to a very compelling global time and pay offering."

Founded in 2016, Immedis is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland with nearly 400 employees located in Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S.

"We're creating the new standard for multi-country payroll with the introduction of a modern experience in a market segment that's lacked real innovation for years," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "By delivering real-time visibility regardless of where an employee is located or what in-country payroll provider is utilized, multinational businesses now have an unprecedented opportunity to transform this critical and costly operation."

"Our unique approach is going to dramatically transform the disappointing experience that many employees who work internationally experience today," said Richard Limpkin, the co-founder of Immedis who joined UKG as vice president of multi-country payroll solutions. "For the first time, employees can now benefit from a singular schedule to fund in one experience consistent around the world giving them the trust and confidence that they're being paid fairly, accurately, and on time."

"UKG has a singular focus: delivering innovations that provide every business with the opportunity to become a great workplace," said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. "We are committed to solving the most complex business challenges with technology-led experiences that benefit all people, and the launch of UKG One View is the epitome of that promise."

The acquisition was completed on July 1, 2023.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. One of the world's leading HCM cloud companies today, UKG and our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712060469/en/

Contacts:

UKG Contact:

Dan Gouthro

+1 978 947 7310

daniel.gouthro@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG

+1 800 225 1561

ukg.com