Notified Files Patent for Smart Press Releases; Underscores Commitment to Artificial Intelligence in Public Relations

Notified Aims to Innovate its AI-Powered Press Release Generator to Further Optimize Content, Impact and Analytics

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations and marketing professionals today announced that it has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and demonstrates the company's commitment to the use of this emerging technology for public relations.



Notified's solutions aim to revolutionize the way that press releases are created, distributed and measured - helping communicators to amplify stories quickly and effectively. Building on the GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator'scutting-edge capabilities, this solution will include new tools for content optimization, a grading system to predict success rates, recommended distribution options and predicted media engagement. Using AI and historical engagement data, Notified's Smart Press Release Solutions will help public relations professionals save time, while dramatically improving content effectiveness.

"There has never been another technology poised to have a greater impact on communicators than AI," said Nimesh Davé, president, Notified. "A perfect use case is the press release and training AI to optimize everything from content and SEO to distribution and measurement. Notified will continue to lead the development of secure, ethical solutions that empower communicators to embrace an AI-enabled future."

The Notified PR Platform has long-used AI to power its media contacts database - this patent filing further elevates Notified's leadership in the use of this technology in public relations. The GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator recently won a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2023 American Business Awards for "PR Innovation of the Year." The tool uses generative AI to allow customers to go directly from drafting to distribution to measurement, all within the Notified PR Platform. Following a successful beta conducted in the spring of 2023, the GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator became generally available to all GlobeNewswire customers on June 19.

"As communicators continue to explore the uses of AI-enhanced PR technology, partners must stay on the leading edge of innovation to realize the full benefits while ensuring transparent and secure use. With this, trust in AI providers is critical to driving adoption," said Johna Burke, global managing director, AMEC-International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication. "Notified's commitment to developing comprehensive and secure AI tools is commendable and will help to drive opportunities for developing PR professional's skills and effectiveness."

To learn more about the Notified PR Platform, visit: https://www.notified.com/public-relations-solutions

About Notified:

Notifiedis committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated customer service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 global customers, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Notified's solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories-to customers, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC (formerly Intrado Corporation) controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at www.notified.comor follow us on LinkedIn,Twitter, or our Blog.

