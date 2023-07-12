

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) are rising more than 10% Wednesday morning after the company announced deal with Uber allowing customers to order through the Uber Eats and Postmates apps.



'The initial U.S. rollout of the agreement will begin this fall in four pilot markets, with ordering on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps anticipated to be enabled across the country by the end of 2023,' the company said.



DPZ is at $385.78. It has traded in the range of $285.84 - $426.44 in the last 1 year.



