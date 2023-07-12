Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
12.07.23
08:08 Uhr
0,310 Euro
+0,005
+1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3340,34317:09
0,3360,34117:09
PR Newswire
12.07.2023 | 16:18
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.27

639

Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.27

640

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1279 Ordinary shares

£0.27

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-04

15:07 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.