The Soul Bonds Crowdfunding Campaign will be capped at $10M in funds raised. Minimum investment is $500. Invest now at soulbonds.org.

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Soul Tribes International ("Soul Tribes" or "Organization") a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit pioneer in the use of psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing to address the nation's mental health crisis.

For more information, or to participate in Soul Tribes' Soul Bonds crowdfunding campaign (the "Campaign"), please visit Soulbonds.org.

As discussed in the Organization's prior release, bonds purchased through the Campaign will carry a 10% (ten percent) annual coupon rate of return. In addition, all investment returns derived from participation will be entirely exempt from municipal, state, and federal taxation pursuant to the Organization's 508(c)(1)(a) status as a Faith-Based Organization (see here for proof of tax-exempt status). For example, every $10,000 investment will generate $1,000 in interest income per year that is entirely tax-free.

Upon participation in the Campaign and registration as a Soul Tribes Member, Member Investors will receive credentials attesting to their membership in Soul Tribes resulting in full protection under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 ("RFRA") (see Congressional Primer) for possession and consumption of Soul Tribes sacramental materials, including "magic mushrooms" and other psychedelic plant-based products.

To distribute the sacrament samples nationwide, Soul Tribes will utilize its branch Headquarters Oratory of Mystical Sacraments ("OMS") (www.oratoryofmysticalsacraments.org). OMS has a ten-year history assisting its members nationwide.

"This is our way of saying 'Thank You' to those who reach out, join Soul Tribes, and invest in our renovation, expansion, and community involvement," said Shaman Bobby Shu, Founder of Soul Tribes International Ministries and Soulbonds.org. "This crowdfunding campaign is poised to revolutionize the psychedelics industry as a spiritual cornerstone in 21st Century life, helping people reconnect with natural pathways to a more balanced existence while offering a strong tax-exempt return on capital and providing needed housing infrastructure to veterans in Michigan. We are also proud to partner with OMS, creating a collaboration with the potential to drive a wave of healing that spans our entire nation."

Shaman Shu continued, "We believe all trauma is spiritual and our members should have access to their sacrament worldwide. No one should be forced to choose between true sacramental healing or popping a pill for survival. We welcome veterans and those struggling to fight an addiction. Soul Tribes and OMS are committed to helping our planet and all its inhabitants."

Proceeds from the Campaign will be utilized to advance the following four strategic initiatives:

Renovation of a 60,000 square foot facility in Detroit to create a cutting-edge hub for psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing.

Establishment of a world-leading sacrament dispensary, providing our members with access to sacred psychedelic plant products.

Expansion of Soul Tribes' operations, offering a range of psychedelic spiritual therapy services.

Development of new, inclusive housing infrastructure for veterans in Michigan.

Market research from PMI Market Insights projects the Global Mental Health Market to surpass an estimated value of $525 billion by 2030. Soul Tribes' management believes in spiritual psychedelics marketplace will emerge as the largest component of this market, representing tremendous potential.

About Soul Tribes International Ministries

Soul Tribes International Ministries (www.soultribes.org) is a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit tax-exempt organization at the forefront of psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing for mental illness. We are dedicated to facilitating healing and growth within individuals and communities through traditional indigenous practices, including plant medicine, sound therapy, breathwork, and ceremonial work. We acknowledge the profound impact of trauma on the lives of millions of Americans and are committed to expanding access to scientifically and spiritually validated healing practices that empower individuals to overcome the debilitating effects of trauma through transformative, holistic experiences. For additional information please visit www.soulbonds.org and join the tribe.

For investor or media inquiries, please contact:

Soul Tribes Investor Relations

Phone: 313-737-SOUL

Email: legal@soultribes.org

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173227