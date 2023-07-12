ARMA International Appoints Nathan Hughes as Chief Executive Officer

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / ARMA International, the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nathan Hughes, CAE, IGP to Chief Executive Officer.

Nathan has been key in the transformative growth of the organization and continued expansion of support provided to ARMA International's members globally. With over two decades of comprehensive experience in managing technology, operations, and logistics functions through senior-level positions, Hughes' leadership, vision, and strategic planning expertise equip him to be successful in this role. His promotion comes in recognition of his significant contributions to ARMA International, including the formation of strong international partnerships, and leading the integration of the MER Conference into the ARMA International brand family.

"Nathan's impressive track record of successful leadership, coupled with his ability to forge international partnerships, has been invaluable to our growth," said Margaret Hermesmeyer, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His accomplishments as an executive director have been impressive and we are confident that his appointment as CEO will further propel ARMA International's mission and global impact."

Nathan will continue to build upon the solid foundation he has helped create at ARMA International. A key part of this includes further progress with the newly founded Global Information Consortium, co-founded by ARMA International and RIMPA Global, an initiative that aims to unite like-minded organizations across the globe in advocating for the effective and ethical management of information.

Regarding his new role, Hughes stated, "I am incredibly excited to step into this position and continue working alongside the dedicated Board of Directors and talented team at ARMA International. My vision for the organization involves expanding our global partnerships, enhancing our membership benefits, and continuing the important work that encompasses the information management industry. Together, we will shape the future of RIM and IG."

With a career marked by consistent achievement and innovative leadership, Hughes' promotion to CEO aligns perfectly with ARMA International's goals on a global scale. The organization is thrilled about the positive changes and progress that lie ahead under his capable guidance.

ARMA International (www.arma.org) is the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. It provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767224/ARMA-International-Appoints-Nathan-Hughes-as-Chief-Executive-Officer