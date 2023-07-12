Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Canadian-based Precision Livestock companies, AlphaPhenomics Inc. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. announce strategic collaboration.

Dr. Jack Behan, CEO of AlphaPhenomics commented, "We are extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration and partnership with HerdWhistle. Both AlphaPhenomics Inc. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. are precision livestock companies and the precision livestock market for A, B, C, D companies such as ours (Artificial Intelligence, Block-Chain, Cloud based, Data companies) has been valued at USD $2.13 billion in 2021 in an independent report undertaken by the EU-PLF Group with an estimated value of $4.32 billion forecasted by 2026 and at a CAGR of 16.9% 2020-2027. This is an extremely exciting opportunity for our collaboration within a dynamic sector, compounded growth at these high rates are pre-requisite to ensuring maximal return on investment. In order to capitalise on this trend toward digitisation in livestock farms and so that we can return higher dividends to our collective shareholders we need to collaborate and now. HerdWhistle provides an excellent opportunity for us to symbiotically and significantly accelerate commercialization and to upscale the monetization of our combined IP through enhancing our combined Precision Livestock product offering as both companies look to maximize manufacturing capability to supply our growing presales and inevitably to go global," stated Dr. Jack Behan, CEO of AlphaPhenomics. "In HerdWhistle we have found a dynamic engineering innovator with a proven product range that is already deployed in-field. Combining the intellectual property of both companies is logical, and our combined teams have worked very hard to understand each other an essential pre-requisite in our having built mutual trust between our companies."

AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision, to name a few. The images are captured in 3D format, with multispectral potential to capture images in microwave, infra-red along with 4D video format. Using encrypted block-chain technology, the highly compressed data is sent wirelessly to central servers for biometric data processing.

Production systems that maximize kg of animal protein yield per kg of protein ingested rely on the inter-relationship between genetics / animal breeding, nutrition, environment, bio- security / bio-surveillance, and the efficient management of these disciplines at least cost. The Alpha Group has applications that provide solutions to counter the biggest issues which animal protein production systems have right here and right now including the ability to predict carbon efficiency in cattle and pigs.

AlphaPhenomics and HerdWhistle will continue to develop Precision Livestock solutions that will allow real-time assessment of a number of applications in feedlots to assist in more accurate outcome predictions. In addition, metabolic surveillance can serve as an early warning system for the prediction of disease and viral or bacterial infections.

Adam Morand, CEO of HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. commented, "HerdWhistle has developed and delivered innovative electronic identification and traceability technologies for the livestock industry. HerdWhistle's partnership with AlphaPhenomics and their world renown team of scientists creates the opportunity to deliver revolutionary new technologies for the livestock industry."

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle sells proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware whilst aggregating data from all devices and disparate data sources to deliver competitive advantages for livestock producers. HerdWhistle is a livestock technology company that provides producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve performance.

See www.herdwhistle.com for more information.

About AlphaPhenomics, Inc.

AlphaPhenomics' mission is to be the leading precision livestock partner by providing a fully integrated image and data capture, and analytics platform, to our customers in the precision agriculture, disease bio-surveillance, and data driven sustainable livestock farming sector.

Our digital biotechnology platform, IMAGENOMICS, enables our customers to increase productivity, improve yield, minimize carbon input and lower production costs through the use of our proprietary real-time, non-invasive, full body bio metrics technology and phenotypic data capture.

Interested parties can learn more about AlphaPhenomics at info@alphaphenomics.com.

Media Inquiries:

Kelly Elkow

kelly.elkow@alphaphenomics.com

Investor Inquiries:

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

investors@herdwhistle.com

(587) 943-4404

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173243