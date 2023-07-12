Anzeige
12.07.2023
ERP Advisors Group Identifies the Best Software for Manufacturers

On Thursday, July 13th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will assist manufacturing companies in uncovering their unique software requirements.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will guide manufacturers in identifying their unique software requirements in order to select the right solution, whether that be an ERP, MRP, or MES application.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
ERP Advisors Group in front of the white mountain logo.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-software-for-manufacturing

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-software-for-manufacturing

Contact Information:

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767179/ERP-Advisors-Group-Identifies-the-Best-Software-for-Manufacturers

