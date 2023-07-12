Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo International Appoints Renata Barcellos Head of Risk Control Services, Global Markets Insurance

LONDON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Renata Barcellos as Head of Risk Control Services, Global Markets Insurance business. Ms. Barcellos will have oversight of all risk control teams and activities across Sompo International's Global Markets' business and suite of products in support of corporate business goals, including account retention, new business growth, management of loss exposure, and overall profitability for the region. She will be based in Sompo International's new Madrid office, and report to Adam Bergen, Senior Vice President, Head of Client Management, Global Markets.

Mr. Bergen said, "Renata's depth of experience across product lines, coupled with her strong leadership skills and ability to establish clear strategic direction in culturally different environments, will be an asset as we continue to build out Global Markets' risk control team and offerings. Her adeptness at working with underwriters and clients to integrate risk control techniques and identify ways to improve and differentiate their business operations further reinforces Sompo International's commitment to the markets we serve."

Ms. Barcellos has nearly 25 years of risk control insurance experience spanning products and geographies. Prior to accepting this position, she served as Sompo International's Head of Risk Control Services, Latin America, where she was responsible for not only growing and leading a team of risk control experts in Mexico that was focused on client services and underwriting profitability, but also managed the Asian client risk control portfolio. Prior to joining the company in 2021, she held senior risk control and technical positions with other leading global insurers, building teams and risk control capabilities.

