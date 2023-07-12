Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.07.2023 | 17:25
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

cheqd debuts Credential Service - an easy way for anyone to issue credentials

DJ cheqd debuts Credential Service - an easy way for anyone to issue credentials 

Chainwire 
cheqd debuts Credential Service - an easy way for anyone to issue credentials 
12-Jul-2023 / 15:54 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, England / July 12th, 2023 / cheqd, a startup that allows users and organizations to gain control and 
portability of their data, introduces Credential Service, empowering organizations with an easy-to-use, plug-and-play 
solution for issuing and managing digital credentials. 
 
cheqd's Credential Service is a ready-made, software-as-a-service offering or "Credential-as-a-Service" that can easily 
be integrated into any organization. With its Credential Service, cheqd provides a simple solution for organizations to 
issue and verify decentralized credentials with ease. It removes all of the complexity and technical knowledge required 
to build or integrate Decentralized Identity within existing applications, allowing organizations to issue and verify 
trusted credentials in a few simple steps. Application developers can effortlessly issue and manage credentials by 
using simple API services. It supports features such as Credential Payment, Verifiable Credentials and Presentations, 
Decentralized Identifiers and Identity Keys, and Revocation Registries. This provides cheqd partners with the option to 
use a simple set of API services rather than needing to integrate more complex and nuanced Software Development Kits 
(SDKs). 
 
As part of cheqd's ultimate vision, Credential Service will be a route for anyone to access upcoming payments 
functionality - cheqd first-of-its-kind feature enabling on-chain payments for off-chain trusted data. Payment 
functionality offers opportunities for anyone to create entirely new business models - Trusted Data Markets. 
 
With Credential Service organizations can access cheqd's Decentralized Identity (DID) framework in the simplest and 
most efficient way, with no technical skills required. DIDs are a foundational technology for enabling self-sovereign 
identity (SSI) that gives users control over the information they use to prove who they are to websites, applications 
and services on the Web. Users can store all of their data in digital wallets that protect their privacy and keep their 
personal data more secure while limiting risk and simplifying the process of verification. 
 
The Credential Service is built atop cheqd's blockchain technology, a robust, public and permissionless network that's 
fully compliant with Europe's GDPR. As it's based on self-sovereign identity technology, it is closely designed with 
the upcoming EU eIDAS regulation in mind that governs electronic identification and trust services for electronic 
transactions. As with all cheqd products, no personally identifiable information is stored on its network. Instead, the 
user's personal data resides off-ledger, where it remains private and secure. The information is signed and verified by 
trusted identifiers on-chain, and any credential can be checked and verified in seconds. 
 
cheqd's Credential Service is sector-agnostic and applicable for a wide range of use cases, including Know Your 
Customer (KYC) checks, verification of educational qualifications and online reputations. It also supports payments for 
digital credentials with full regulatory compliance. 
 
"We are removing the barriers for those wanting to leverage the decentralized or self-sovereign identity and digital 
credentials through introducing the Credential Service," said cheqd's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fraser 
Edwards. "It is especially relevant for those who have never interacted with decentralized identity and want to access 
payment rails without needing to use anything technically complex. Its built-in payment infrastructure, combined with a 
simple set of APIs, will allow developers to fully leverage credential payments in the easiest possible way." 
 
For further questions or interview requests, please contact Avishay Litani at avishay@marketacross.com. 
 
About cheqd 
 
cheqd (cheqd.io) is a privacy-preserving payment and credential network that allows users and organisations to gain 
control and portability of their data. cheqd builds upon Decentralised Identity, Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), and 
Digital or Verifiable Credentials (VCs) with payment infrastructure to create Trusted Data markets as an entirely new 
industry category. Put simply, you can now issue credentials and get paid to do so. 
 
With its technology, cheqd is creating a new paradigm around Trusted Data economies such as lending markets in Web3, 
preference data markets, and others where the user is at the centre. It empowers consumers and businesses with full 
ownership, portability, and control over their data and identities. In addition, this data can be transacted within a 
cutting-edge payment network that prioritises individual privacy and market-first principles. The scale of distribution 
is unmatched as cheqd engages with organisations across Lending, Supply Chain, eCommerce, Education, Manufacturing, 
Gaming and other sectors. 
Contact 
Avishay Litani 
avishay@marketacross.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1678789 12-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=905a00151ef534ee6cc5231e6cbc4123

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.