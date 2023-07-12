Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
12.07.23
09:39 Uhr
2,400 Euro
+0,100
+4,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.07.2023 | 17:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

DJ Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 
12-Jul-2023 / 15:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 
Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders 
its 2023 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023. 
A copy of the 2023 Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and will also 
shortly will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
A hard copy version of the Annual Report 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 ('AGM Notice') will be sent 
to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications on or around 21 July 2023. The AGM Notice will 
be made available to shareholders who have not elected to receive paper communications on the same date. 
 
CONTACTS 
Company Secretary:           For investor and analyst enquiries: 
Alison Chilcott             Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354     Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com  Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
                    Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 257299 
EQS News ID:  1678775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
