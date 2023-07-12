Anzeige
12.07.2023
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

M&M Investment Company Ltd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.221777

900

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

900

£3,799.60

e)

Date of the transaction

12 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


