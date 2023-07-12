Blue Team Con Announces Keynote Speaker Lesley Carhart

Register now for defense-oriented cybersecurity conference Aug. 25-27

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Blue Team Con, the premier cybersecurity conference for defenders, today announced that award-winning infosec expert Lesley Carhart will deliver the keynote address titled "We're All Scared, Too: 10 Years of Lessons from Cybersecurity Mentorship" at the conference taking place Aug. 26 and 27 at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel. More information and tickets can be found at blueteamcon.com.

Lesley Carhart

Blue Team Con keynote speaker Lesley Carhart

"We are thrilled to have Lesley as our keynote speaker this year," said Frank McGovern, Blue Team Con cofounder and advisory board member. "Blue Team Con was designed by practitioners for practitioners to be a diverse and inclusive platform for professional development and information sharing among defenders and protectors of organizations. Lesley's focus on mentorship throughout their career exemplifies our mission."

Carhart is a Chicago-based digital forensics and incident response professional specializing in investigations of industrial control system networks. They currently work for the industrial control cybersecurity company, Dragos, Inc., investigating intrusions into utilities, manufacturing and transportation systems. They speak, teach and blog about the topic around the world. In their free time, Carhart runs a virtual conference as well as résumé and career clinics for cybersecurity job-seekers and teaches youth martial arts. They have received industry awards, including DEF CON Hacker of the Year and SANS Difference Maker Lifetime Achievement.

In addition to the keynote, Blue Team Con 2023 programming includes talks by expert speakers from Microsoft, Meta, CrowdStrike, AWS, IBM and the Department of Homeland Security on such topics as detecting and protecting against authentication proxy attacks, log management best practices, the use of cyber ranges and simulation to reduce risk, and handling "human malware" in the workplace.

A new pre-conference training day on Aug. 25 will feature exclusive eight-hour educational sessions, including cybersecurity training for company board members, advanced memory forensics and ELK hunting. Attendees to the conference and trainings may earn more than 21 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

Topic-specific villages during the conference will provide flexible space for hands-on experiences and deep dives into areas of interest. In addition, a Capture the Flag competition will offer newbies and veterans alike the ability to show off their skills and win the admiration of their peers in this unique and fun learning challenge.

Tickets are $200, or $60 for students 18 and over; anyone under 18 may attend for free with adult supervision. Training sessions are ticketed separately and range from $300 to $650. Conference attendance is not required. Special room rates at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel are available for attendees.

About Blue Team Con

Founded in Chicago in 2021, Blue Team Con is an annual cybersecurity conference built for defenders, inclusive of anyone interested in safeguarding organizations. Its mission is to cultivate a community-driven experience that focuses on educating and connecting anyone interested in defensive cybersecurity through a safe, inclusive, friendly and fun ecosystem. Learn more at blueteamcon.com.

Contact Information

Andrew Huff

andrewhuff@glendalecomm.com

847-382-7404

SOURCE: Blue Team Con

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767314/Blue-Team-Con-Announces-Keynote-Speaker-Lesley-Carhart