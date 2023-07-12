Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

279,400 shares 154,930.00

In the first half of 2023, it was negotiated a total of:

Purchases 261,680 shares 505,722 911 market transactions Sales 268,716 shares 537,401 921 market transactions

It is recalled that:

1. as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

286,436 shares

- 123,251.00

2. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

- 246,158.00

3. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

€ 500,000.00

