Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 279,400 shares
- 154,930.00
In the first half of 2023, it was negotiated a total of:
Purchases
261,680 shares
505,722
911 market transactions
Sales
268,716 shares
537,401
921 market transactions
It is recalled that:
1. as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
286,436 shares
- 123,251.00
2. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
164,183 shares
- 246,158.00
3. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
€ 500,000.00
