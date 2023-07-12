KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a report assessing the Irish housing market and the challenges the country faces in greening its housing stock.

As Europe transitions to a climate-neutral economy, government measures to address climate change will invariably impact many markets, including housing. While Ireland's policies and regulations on the energy efficiency of residential buildings are positive, more can be done to make a greener Emerald Isle. The Irish housing market's tight supply-and-demand dynamics present a challenge to household energy-efficiency incentives. Government initiatives, financing methods, and a public desire to transition the housing market in Ireland all play an important role. In this report, KBRA explores the potential impacts to Ireland's residential mortgage market from current and potential policy actions relating to energy efficiency.

Key Takeaways

Ireland's housing market has high demand and low supply, making it more difficult for pricing differentiation between residences that are energy efficient and those that are not.

New-build housing is slowly greening the housing stock, but more can be done to support the conversion of existing stock to become more energy efficient.

Proof of lower running costs could improve affordability assessments, freeing up potential financing and justifying upfront costs for efficiency improvements.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

