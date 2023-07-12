KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Portman Square 2023-NPL1 DAC (Portman 2023, the Issuer), a static securitisation collateralised by a €576.3 million portfolio of primarily non-performing Irish residential mortgage loans.

The mortgage loans in the portfolio were originally acquired in April 2021 by the Seller (Panelview DAC) from Allied Irish Bank PLC (AIB), AIB Finance Limited, AIB Mortgage Bank Unlimited Company, EBS DAC, EBS Mortgage Finance, Haven Mortgages Limited and AIB Group (UK) plc, all members of the Allied Irish Banks PLC (AIB) group of companies (together the Originators or AIB). At the time of sale, servicing of the loans and legal title of the mortgage assets was transferred from AIB to Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC (Mars, the Servicer). In November 2021, the assets were sold to and securitised through Portman Square 2021-NPL1 (Portman 2021) and Lapithus Management DAC (Lapithus, the Servicer Consultant) was additionally appointed to provide certain monitoring services in relation to the mortgage portfolio.

While the original balance of securitised loans in Portman 2021 stood at €918.8 million, the Servicer has collected €363.3 million (compared to an original business plan of €108.0 million by March 2023) through a variety of resolutions leading to the existing notes issued by Portman 2021 amortising from an original balance of €365.4 million to a class A note factor of 9%. As a result, the arranger is amending and restating the existing securitisation, redeeming the existing outstanding notes and issuing new notes backed by the remaining collateral, while the Issuer has been renamed Portman Square 2023-NPL1 DAC.

The mortgage loans will continue to be administrated by Mars, and Lapithus will continue in its role as the Servicer Consultant.

