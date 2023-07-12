Tapestry, Inc.: Thriving, Not Just Surviving. What It's Like Being a Working Parent and Caregiver at Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Tapestry aims to be a work environment where employees look forward to contributing and feel fully supported in pursuing their own growth and development. We look to provide the right tools for our employees, to use when and where those resources best suits them. One of the ways Tapestry does is this is through our Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), voluntary, employee-led groups that aim in our mission to not only foster a greater diversity of perspectives within each of our brands and across Tapestry but empower our employee community to be the best version of themselves at work. For Tapestry, unlocking the power of our people is truly a superpower.

Tapestry's Working Parents & Caregivers EBRG was created to support families of all types through all phases by providing resources, guidance, and encouragement to assist in work-life integration.

