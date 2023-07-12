Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Saorsa, an innovative platform in the real estate industry, is revolutionizing the way people buy homes by introducing a streamlined online approach. The platform's commitment to digitalization enables buyers to complete the entire home purchasing process online, reshaping the traditional real estate landscape. With a diverse range of global property options and direct interaction between buyers and developers, Saorsa simplifies the home buying experience while making homeownership more accessible through its unique financing program.





Saorsa offers a seamless online experience that empowers buyers to navigate the entire home purchasing process from property search to documentation. Leveraging the power of digital technology, buyers can enjoy a comprehensive virtual experience, with the physical collection of keys being the only offline requirement.

With access to a vast database of new developments from around the world, Saorsa provides buyers with an extensive selection of properties that cater to their preferences and lifestyle. From city center apartments to beachfront villas, the platform offers an array of choices to meet the varied needs of buyers.

By eliminating intermediaries, Saorsa fosters direct interaction between buyers and developers. This approach removes agency fees and ensures transparent communication throughout the transaction, simplifying the process for all parties involved.

Saorsa introduces a unique financing program that requires a fixed down payment. This initiative aims to make homeownership more accessible by eliminating the challenges associated with high down payments and stringent lending conditions.

"Saorsa's innovative platform is reshaping the real estate industry, providing buyers with a convenient and efficient way to purchase homes online," said Vitalii Tarangul, CEO at Saorsa. "We are committed to simplifying the home buying process, expanding property options, and fostering direct interaction between buyers and developers."

It is worth noting an important event for Saorsa, on September 6th and 7th, Vitalii Tarangul will be in London participating in the Proptech summit as a speaker.

Ivan Lunegov, venture partner at Saorsa, expressed his admiration for the project. Lunegov said, "When I first learned about Saorsa, and the company's mission to simplify the process through technology, I was immediately drawn to the idea. The idea is simple - buy property wherever you want minus the annoying bureaucracy with just a few clicks in the application. Many thanks to Saorsa for making our lives easier."

Saorsa's user-friendly platform is set to redefine the real estate landscape, empowering buyers to make informed decisions and embark on their homeownership journey with confidence. To learn more about Saorsa and explore the available property options, visit their website at www.saorsa.pro.

