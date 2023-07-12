Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Edward Park as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Park is a highly experienced professional with a prominent background in business development and sales operations. With a strong career spanning over 19 years, he spent over 16 years at LG Display, a renowned technology company, where he honed his skills in business development and played a pivotal role in driving growth and market expansion. Following his successful tenure at LG Display, he joined Datametrex AI, where he contributed to the company's success for over 2 years.

Additionally, previous CEO and Chairman, Alexander MacKay has stepped down from the management and the board to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. MacKay for his contributions to the Company and wish him luck with his future endeavours.

"The Company is going through a positive change and diving further into the health and wellness industry following our latest news of a new acquisition. Management is excited to acquire a new wellness center and bring more exposure to the health and wellness industry. I look forward to bring my past experience and success in business development and sales operations to Justera Health to build a stronger foundation and improve sales," said Edward Park, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera Health

Founded in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on medical services, Justera Health offers personalized health and wellness services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals bring years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

