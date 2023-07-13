Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Atticus Ale, LLC, the Company's sponsor ("Sponsor"), has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $50,000, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from July 14, 2023 to August 14, 2023. The Company issued a promissory note to the Sponsor with a principal amount of $100,000 to cover extension payments. The promissory note bears no interest and will be due at the closing of a business combination by the Company. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination.

