

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its preliminary net income for the second quarter of 2023 was 499 million euros down from 2.09 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales declined by 25% to 17.31 billion euros in the second quarter of 2023 from 22.97 billion euros. This was mainly driven by considerably lower prices and volumes; negative currency effects also contributed to the sales decline.



BASF expects a weaker sales and earnings development than previously forecast and cut its outlook for the full-year 2023.



The company now anticipates sales to be between 73 billion euros and 76 billion euros in 2023 compared to previous outlook of 84 billion euros to 87 billion euros.



EBIT before special items is now expected to reach between 4.0 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros in 2023 compared to the previous outlook of 4.8 billion euros to 5.4 billion euros.



BASF said it will publish its half-year financial report 2023 on July 28 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.



