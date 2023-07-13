

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said that Robert Iger has agreed to continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2026.



Iger returned to the company in November of 2022 after serving as CEO and Chairman from 2005 to 2020, and then as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021.



Iger first became Chief Executive Officer of Disney in October 2005 and was elected Chairman in 2012. From 2000-2005, he served as Disney's President and Chief Operating Officer.



Iger officially joined the Disney senior management team in 1996 as Chairman of the Disney-owned ABC Group, and in 1999 was given the additional responsibility of President, Walt Disney International. He began his career at ABC in 1974.



