SOMA Global: Ghanaian-Based Feminine Hygiene Brand Launches in U.S. and Now Available on Amazon Prime

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Ohhema Products, a brand that produces eco-friendly sanitary napkins for women, is pleased to announce its launch into the U.S. market. Created by a Ghanaian woman who identified the need for affordable menstrual products in rural communities and sought to change the narrative of period shaming, Ohhema aims to empower women to have control over their menstrual health.





Ohhema





The name "Ohhema" means "Queen" in the Twi language, spoken in Ghana. The brand seeks to celebrate and honor women's bodies by providing a product that is both sustainable and affordable. Ohhema's products offer superior comfort, excellent absorption, and leak protection. Made from soft, non-toxic materials such as bamboo charcoal fiber, machine-washable microfiber layers ensure easy care and repeated use.

In anticipation of Ohhema's U.S. debut on Amazon Prime, the brand ambassador Fella Makafui speaks on the potential impact. "Our timing couldn't be more perfect. As we expand into new markets like the United States, we hope to reach more women than ever before and continue changing the way menstruation is viewed around the world. Starting with a place like Amazon that has the potential to reach so many women is amazing."

For more information about Ohhema Products or to purchase its eco-friendly menstrual pads, visit Ohhema's Amazon store or find the company online at www.ohhema.com.

About Ohhema Products:

Ohhema Products is a Ghanaian brand committed to empowering women through the production of eco-friendly and reusable sanitary napkins. By providing a sustainable and affordable solution to menstrual health, Ohhema hopes to challenge period stigma and foster a more positive, inclusive narrative around menstruation.

Contact Information

Samantha Frontera

CEO

sfrontera@exclusivepr.biz

847-703-0529

SOURCE: Ohhema

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767544/Ghanaian-Based-Feminine-Hygiene-Brand-Launches-in-US-and-Now-Available-on-Amazon-Prime