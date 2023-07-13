Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - efizbo, a soon to be launched online real estate platform, is delighted to announce their partnership with the leading provider of 3D virtual reality solutions, IntelliMedia Networks, and are embarking on a campaign that will see the duo's mixed reality framework Holoport 5.0 pioneer its PropTech application in spatial computing environments.

There is the opportunity for sellers of residential real estate to create the next generation of online real estate listings while also having the ability to conduct transactions themselves, resulting in a 5% reduction in fees that would normally go to real estate agents.

"The efizbo platform builds trust {between buyers and sellers} by making the real estate transaction as simple as possible. The initial feedback we have received has home sellers thrilled and surprised how we simplified the entire selling process." says James P. Schlimmer, CEO of efizbo. "For example, we're creating a platform that gives home sellers the ability to leverage cutting edge technology for the marketing of their home, while at the same time, have an experienced team and resources to hold their hand from listing all the way to close."

"We feel that by bringing all the spatial computing and invisible computing concepts under the single umbrella of Holoport, we can achieve the objective of making human-machine interaction more spatial. Our partnership with efizbo makes human contact with real estate in their ambient environment more natural." Darshan Sedani , President, Co-Founder IntelliMedia Networks.

Holoport 5.0 enables digitizing activities, presentations, and interactions of machines, people, objects, and environments on a singular canvas. Applications built on this foundation will be compatible with existing wearables in the industry.

"This partnership has the power to change the real estate industry forever," says Teodros Gessesse, CEO of IntelliMedia Networks. "Implementing our technology into the efizbo home selling platform will reinvent the online property listing while at the same time, reshape the home buying process."

"Holoport 5.0 and IntelliMedia Networks allowed me to reimagine what a property listing can be," stated Schlimmer.

Through efizbo, Buyers will be exposed to a more immersive property viewing experience that has all listings including a 3D VR tour, the ability to review a property inspection from a trusted 3rd party inspector, and when the time comes, make an offer directly to a seller from the online property listing. Upon the seller's acceptance, the sales contract is created, eSigned and the entire transaction closes through the integrated closing agent.

"Great technology will never replace the peace of mind sellers and buyers get from a simple phone call with an actual human being. This is critical and we'll never forego this step," says Schlimmer. "Our customer service team is growing tired of training and eager to begin helping buyers and sellers this Fall."

About efizbo & IntelliMedia Networks:

efizbo is a 100% online user-friendly real estate platform that simplifies the buying and selling process. From listing to close, efizbo provides home sellers with helpful, innovative features and guidance through every step of the transaction for the ultimate closing experience. efizbo is scheduled to launch in South Florida this Fall. For more information, visit https://efizbo.com/. Media@efizbo.com/.

IntelliMedia Networks is a US-based company that specializes in revolutionizing the methods with which media is grown, delivered and monetized. For more information, visit https://intellimedianetworks.com/.

