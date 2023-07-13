

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.6345 against the euro and a 2-day high of 94.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6395 and 94.01, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than 3-week highs of 0.6820 and 0.8982 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6786 and 0.8952, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.59 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken