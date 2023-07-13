CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.
The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 0.6339 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 1.7585 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6295 and 1.7677, respectively.
Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 87.74 and 1.0754 from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.18 and 1.0773, respectively.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.72 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the aussie.
