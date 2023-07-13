

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-1/2 year low of 0.8651 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 2-month low of 138.07 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8669 and 138.49, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback dropped to near 1-1/2-year lows of 1.1149 and 1.3019 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1130 and 1.2987, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3166 against the Canadian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.3186.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the franc, 133.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound and 1.29 against the loonie.



