Donnerstag, 13.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 07:48
ANICAV: Savor Summer with the 'LEGUMES from EUROPE' Campaign

Keep loved ones refreshed and happily satiated with salads

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legumes from Europe campaign proudly introduces this summer's endless appeal and refined taste of European canned legumes. Its mission is to encourage healthier lifestyles and elevate culinary experiences - on hot summer days and beyond.

www.legumesfromeurope.com


Refreshing by Nature - The Endless Appeal of Salads.

Salads are undeniably the popular choice during the sizzling summer months.

Picture this: A bowl brimming over with an assortment of fresh, vibrant colors that crunch delightfully with each bite. Any time of day is perfect for a cool, crisp salad. More than just a refreshing respite from the heat, salads assembled with raw fruits and vegetables are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fiber that promote overall health, while their high water content aids hydration. But few can live on light salads: proteins are needed too yet animal proteins can be problematic. Cheese can melt or spoil or simply feel too heavy; meat needs to be cooked, which involves being in the hot kitchen, stirring and cutting, as the room heats up.

Canned Legumes from Europe are the perfect choice.

"Salads celebrate the changing seasons like no other dish," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "Harness the creative joy of mixing and matching ingredients based on their seasonal availability and enjoying, in the meantime, vegetable proteins. Add to fresh salad the intriguing magic of different EU canned legumes. Just open the tin and the culinary journey that salads offer will be indeed more varied and vibrant as the seasons themselves."

Simple and Imaginative Salad Suggestions.

Campaign organizer proposes an adventure with a salad of fresh and preserved vegetables, with chickpeas and red kidney beans.

How about a surprising splash of chickpeas and red kidney beans with cucumber, salad leaves cherry tomatoes: toss them together and add mushroom and artichokes.

SALAD OF FRESH AND PRESERVED VEGETABLES, WITH CHICKPEAS AND RED KIDNEY BEANS

Time: 15 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 300 g canned chickpeas, drained
  • 300 g canned red beans, drained
  • 200 g cucumber, peeled and cut into thick dice or chunks
  • 180 g bitter salad leaves, cut up or coarsely chopped
  • 150 g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 80 g mushrooms in oil, halved
  • 80 g artichoke hearts in oil, halved
  • extra virgin olive oil, as needed
  • salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

Put the chickpeas, red beans, cucumber, salad leaves, cherry tomatoes in a large bowl; toss together then add the mushrooms and artichokes.

Season with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper if needed, and serve immediately.

About ANICAV

ANICAV is the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

Discover more on:

www.legumesfromeurope.com

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/
https://www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/
Enjoy. It's from Europe

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151526/ANICAV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anicav-savor-summer-with-the-legumes-from-europe-campaign-301876287.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
