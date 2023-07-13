Anzeige
13.07.2023 | 08:06
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report second quarter and first half 2023 financial results on August 3

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) second quarter and first half 2023 financial results, for the period ended June 30, on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Pharming Group Logo

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 EDT on August 3, 2023.

Dial in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Webcast Link:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming1h23/

Conference Call Dial-in Details:
Netherlands: +31 85 888 7233
United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999
Global Dial-In Numbers
Access Code: 760288

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074393/Pharming_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharming-group-to-report-second-quarter-and-first-half-2023-financial-results-on-august-3-301875863.html

