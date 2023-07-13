DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1340 GBP0.9680 GBP0.9560 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1180 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.12455 GBP0.962329

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,406,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 638 1.120 XDUB 08:54:10 00066183690TRLO0 1360 1.120 XDUB 08:54:10 00066183691TRLO0 5878 1.120 XDUB 09:23:43 00066184307TRLO0 5218 1.130 XDUB 11:15:52 00066187013TRLO0 5263 1.118 XDUB 12:45:49 00066188869TRLO0 582 1.134 XDUB 15:47:43 00066197378TRLO0 3364 1.130 XDUB 15:56:01 00066197767TRLO0 3431 1.128 XDUB 15:56:01 00066197768TRLO0 2412 1.126 XDUB 16:07:19 00066198263TRLO0 1498 1.126 XDUB 16:07:19 00066198264TRLO0 356 1.126 XDUB 16:10:48 00066198386TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1629 95.90 XLON 09:23:43 00066184304TRLO0 2793 95.90 XLON 09:23:43 00066184305TRLO0 107 95.90 XLON 09:23:43 00066184306TRLO0 773 96.80 XLON 10:00:03 00066185343TRLO0 3266 96.40 XLON 10:05:22 00066185510TRLO0 3365 95.80 XLON 14:07:16 00066191933TRLO0 1599 95.60 XLON 14:32:03 00066193255TRLO0 272 96.70 XLON 15:27:53 00066196484TRLO0 403 96.70 XLON 15:28:12 00066196518TRLO0 1233 96.70 XLON 15:28:12 00066196519TRLO0 1233 96.70 XLON 15:28:12 00066196520TRLO0 1233 96.70 XLON 15:28:12 00066196521TRLO0 1250 96.70 XLON 15:28:33 00066196547TRLO0 696 96.70 XLON 15:35:44 00066196825TRLO0 106 96.50 XLON 16:04:39 00066198167TRLO0 42 96.50 XLON 16:04:39 00066198168TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 257301 EQS News ID: 1678827 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)