WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.07.23
08:02 Uhr
1,116 Euro
-0,024
-2,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1141,14409:56
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 08:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1340     GBP0.9680 
                                    GBP0.9560 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1180 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.12455    GBP0.962329

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,406,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
638       1.120         XDUB      08:54:10      00066183690TRLO0 
1360       1.120         XDUB      08:54:10      00066183691TRLO0 
5878       1.120         XDUB      09:23:43      00066184307TRLO0 
5218       1.130         XDUB      11:15:52      00066187013TRLO0 
5263       1.118         XDUB      12:45:49      00066188869TRLO0 
582       1.134         XDUB      15:47:43      00066197378TRLO0 
3364       1.130         XDUB      15:56:01      00066197767TRLO0 
3431       1.128         XDUB      15:56:01      00066197768TRLO0 
2412       1.126         XDUB      16:07:19      00066198263TRLO0 
1498       1.126         XDUB      16:07:19      00066198264TRLO0 
356       1.126         XDUB      16:10:48      00066198386TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1629       95.90         XLON      09:23:43      00066184304TRLO0 
2793       95.90         XLON      09:23:43      00066184305TRLO0 
107       95.90         XLON      09:23:43      00066184306TRLO0 
773       96.80         XLON      10:00:03      00066185343TRLO0 
3266       96.40         XLON      10:05:22      00066185510TRLO0 
3365       95.80         XLON      14:07:16      00066191933TRLO0 
1599       95.60         XLON      14:32:03      00066193255TRLO0 
272       96.70         XLON      15:27:53      00066196484TRLO0 
403       96.70         XLON      15:28:12      00066196518TRLO0 
1233       96.70         XLON      15:28:12      00066196519TRLO0 
1233       96.70         XLON      15:28:12      00066196520TRLO0 
1233       96.70         XLON      15:28:12      00066196521TRLO0 
1250       96.70         XLON      15:28:33      00066196547TRLO0 
696       96.70         XLON      15:35:44      00066196825TRLO0 
106       96.50         XLON      16:04:39      00066198167TRLO0 
42        96.50         XLON      16:04:39      00066198168TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  257301 
EQS News ID:  1678827 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

