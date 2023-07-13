Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Frankfurt
12.07.23
21:50 Uhr
1,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,30009:58
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 08:34
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Arix Announces Strategic Review

DJ Arix Announces Strategic Review 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Arix Announces Strategic Review 
13-Jul-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of 
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended and transposed into UK law in accordance with the European Union (Withdrawal) 
Act 2018, ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public 
domain. 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Arix Announces Strategic Review 
LONDON, 13 July 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the commencement of a strategic review 
of the Company's strategy and assets to assess how the Company can best deliver shareholder value (the "Strategic 
Review"). 
Arix's investment strategy seeks to deliver significant returns through investment in companies making cutting-edge 
advances in life sciences. As noted in the Annual Report published on 25 April 2023, the recent period of prolonged 
uncertainty, volatile market conditions and depressed biotech valuations have resulted in fewer new investments this 
year with an increased focus on cash conservation. 
 
The Board believes that Arix remains well positioned to deliver attractive returns over the long term. However, the 
Board is conscious of the share price and the significant discount to the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share, 
despite the Company's significant net cash balance. 
 
The audited NAV of the Company was GBP226m, GBP1.75 per share, with a net cash balance of GBP122.8m as at 31 December 2022 
and the unaudited estimated NAV is GBP241m, GBP1.86 per share, with a net cash balance of GBP101m as at 30 June 2023. This 
discount has occurred during a sustained period of investor risk aversion which has particularly affected the discount 
applied to unlisted securities across the market as a whole. 
 
In response to this and engagement with shareholders following release of the Annual Report, the Board today announces 
that it has launched the Strategic Review, which will include a consideration of: 
   -- the Company's investment and realisation strategies; 
   -- its capital allocation and shareholder returns policies; and 
   -- a tax-efficient wind-down of the Company. 
 
There is no certainty that any changes will result from the Strategic Review. The Company will make further 
announcements in due course. 
 
The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Robert Lyne, Chief 
Executive Officer. 
 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
+44 (0)20 7290 1050 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Powerscourt Group 
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson 
+44 (0)20 7250 1446 
arix@powerscourt-group.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies 
around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help 
accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this 
exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  257307 
EQS News ID:  1678841 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.