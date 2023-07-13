Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 08:36
HANZA AB: HANZA expands annual manufacturing volume for Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe by over 100 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA has today signed a manufacturing agreement with Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe ("MLE"), a leading provider of logistics solutions with self-designed innovative, high-quality forklifts. The agreement expands the existing co-operation between the parties substantiallt and will add an estimated order value exceeding SEK 100 million per year.

HANZA currently manufactures a number of modules for MLE's factory in Järvenpää, Finland. The parties have agreed on an additional manufacturing solution whereby co-operation is extended to include further sourcing, manufacturing and assembly operations.

"We are proud that MLE has chosen our manufacturing solution, which significantly expands our cooperation.", says Erik Stenfors, CEO HANZA.

"MLE has a long and good cooperation with HANZA and is happy to deepen it further under this agreement ", says Simo Kangastupa, Sourcing Director, MLE Oy.

The new agreement will be implemented in steps and is expected to be fully implemented within one year. At full volume, the new order value is expected to exceed 100 MSEK per year.

The agreement will be executed by HANZA's Cluster Baltics.

This disclosure contains information that HANZA AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-07-2023 08:13 CET.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/3801861/2186249.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanza-expands-annual-manufacturing-volume-for-mitsubishi-logisnext-europe-by-over-100-msek-301876309.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
