

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (0HB1.L) said it estimates like-for-like sales for the second quarter, in France, to be down 6.6%.



This reflected lower hyper and supermarkets sales on a like-for-like basis due to price cuts.



On account of the performance in the first half, it sees full-year 2023 French post-lease EBITDA to be below 300 million euros compared with 440 million euros expected earlier, the company said in a statement.



First-half French post-lease EBITDA, excluding property development, is currently estimated between a loss of 165 million euros and 175 million euros loss, compared with earnings of 191 million euros for the same period last year, primarily due to lower sales and price cuts in hyper and supermarkets.



