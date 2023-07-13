

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its fourth quarter group fees declined by 2% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. On an actual basis, net fees also decreased by 2%. Looking forward, the Group continues to project fiscal 2023 operating profit to be in line with market consensus expectations of approximately 196 million pounds.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'Growth was again driven by Temp & Contracting, our largest business and key strategic focus, where volumes were stable overall, however Perm hiring processes continued to lengthen. Germany performed strongly, EMEA produced good fee growth and we also grew fees with our Enterprise clients globally.'



The Group noted that strong cash generation drove year-end net cash of approximately 135 million pounds, in line with its expectations.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken