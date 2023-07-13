Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13
[13.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
208,404,372.11
8.7422
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
889,646.86
88.2586
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,756,871.34
101.9993
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,031,196.90
108.5915
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,985,200.98
106.2355
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,549,642.32
103.2562
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,197,978.03
97.4883
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
62,712,977.82
9.1078
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,228,544.98
10.1333
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,700,522.20
10.0047