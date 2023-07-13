LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Rennie as the chief executive officer. He will join the board on August 1 and will assume the role of chief executive from August 7.
Rennie is taking over from Elias Diaz Sese who became the interim CEO when the previous chief executive left the company in October 2022.
Andrew has an extensive career within Domino's global system and comes with a vast experience of working with franchisees.
Currently, shares of Domino's Pizza closed at 292.60 pence, up 2.88% or 8.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX