LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported that order intake in the second quarter was broadly similar to same period last year. Order intake for the first half was $239 million, down 19 percent from last year. The Group noted that the order intake momentum has not yet fed into revenue which for the first six months was $224 million, 20 percent behind prior year. As a result, operating profit in the first half was impacted by negative operating leverage which the Group expects to reverse in the second half. The orderbook has increased since the record year-end position of $288 million to $304 million.
Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'The Board's expectations remain unchanged for the full year, albeit, as previously stated, the trading performance will be significantly more weighted to the second half of the year than usual.'
