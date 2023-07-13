

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Thursday said production in the first half was lower than expected due to lightning strike in the first quarter and power issues in the second quarter.



As a result, the company has cut its full-year Ilmenite production guidance to 980,000 tonnes - 1,040,000 tonnes from 1,050,000 tonnes - 1,150,000 tonnes provided earlier. Production outlook for other products remains unchanged, the company said in a statement.



However, total shipments of finished products in the second quarter increased 48% to 285,100 tonnes.



Further, Kenmare said it plans for a share buyback in the light of strong cash generation due to increased pricing and shipments. An update on this is expected with its first-half results scheduled to be reported in mid-August.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken