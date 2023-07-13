Syngenta Biologicals is poised for rapid growth, backed by world-leading research and commercial capabilities, and a strong global presence

Syngenta today announced Syngenta Biologicals, bringing together Valagro the pioneer in biostimulants and specialty nutrients it acquired in 2020 with its in-house biologicals business, setting the stage to shape rapid growth of the global biologicals market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713598978/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Syngenta Biologicals brings together Syngenta's global reach and innovation strengths with Valagro's proprietary technology platform and team of trusted technical and commercial advisors. Since the acquisition, both companies have worked closely to build a joint foundation in science-based innovation, extensively sharing knowledge and leveraging capabilities crucial for a world-leading biologicals business.

"Establishing the Syngenta Biologicals brand marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of our business, giving us a single identity and formalizing our one-team approach in the market. Syngenta Biologicals stands for industry-leading technologies, unparalleled research expertise, and global commercial capabilities, energized by the entrepreneurial spirit and culture Valagro has always been reputed for," said Corey Huck, Global Head of Syngenta Biologicals.

"This move reinforces our strategy of providing farmers with more complementary product and technology choices, and underpins our determination to be the collaborator of choice, and to make agriculture more sustainable," he added.

Backed by its best-in-class R&D pipeline and commercial capabilities, six production sites globally and more than 1,100 employees, Syngenta Biologicals is well-positioned to leverage its deep understanding of farmers' needs to deliver exciting innovations in this field.

Syngenta Biological's expanding portfolio already includes TAEGRO, a biofungicide against a wide range of major soilborne and foliar diseases; MEGAFOL, a biostimulant that helps crops manage stress, and VIXERAN, a foliar-applied biofertilizer.

In addition to accelerating its biologicals research, Syngenta Biologicals is also actively forging collaborations aimed at rapidly expanding its offers of biologicals with wide range of applications including foliar, seed treatments, combinations with fertilizers as well as non-agricultural uses.

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. We offer a leading portfolio of crop protection solutions for plant and soil health, as well as digital solutions that transform the decision-making capabilities of farmers. Our 17,900 employees serve to advance agriculture in more than 90 countries around the world. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713598978/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Ng

Head, External Communications

michelle.ng@syngenta.com