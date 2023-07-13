PRIMUS AERO chooses PAL-V Liberty to enhance operational excellence

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMUS AERO is investing in the future of transportation with the purchase of a fleet of PAL-V Liberty vehicles, enhancing their operational excellence and minimizing the downtime of clients' aircraft.

As Stephan Krainer, CEO and Founder of PRIMUS AERO, explains: "The PAL-V is a time-saving machine for us. Our staff consists of highly trained and qualified experts, with decent incomes. Having them stuck in traffic jams is a very inefficient use of their time. By incorporating PAL-Vs into our operations, we will save time and money by reducing unproductive times."

PRIMUS AERO aims to utilize the PAL-V Liberty not only for their own operations but also for their aircraft maintenance companies. Krainer elaborates, "Delivering top-notch service is our priority. Minimizing the downtime of our customers' aircraft is vital. Currently, if a maintenance issue arises at an airport outside our base, someone must drive there. In Austria, this can be a long journey due to the mountainous and winding roads. By using the PAL-V to fly one of our maintenance personnel to the destination and giving them the flexibility to use the PAL-V as a service car when landed, we can greatly reduce the downtime of our clients' aircraft."

For PAL-V, this partnership reinforces the use-case of the PAL-V Liberty's versatility on a global scale, as highlighted by Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V: "The PAL-V Liberty can be used for a wide range of applications. With PRIMUS AERO, they will take advantage of its ability to fly and drive to shorten commuting times and provide their customers with door-to-door air mobility, something only a PAL-V can achieve. On top of that PRIMUS AERO's extensive expertise in aircraft maintenance positions them as a key regional partner."

In addition to the private individual orders received by PAL-V, the company is witnessing more and more professional organizations recognizing the benefits of using a vehicle that can both fly and drive.

The PAL-V Liberty is currently undergoing an extensive test program, and the company is preparing for its first series of production vehicles that will complete the certification flight test program next year.

More information and high res images and videos: https://www.pal-v.com/en/press

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151742/PAL_V_PRIMUS_AERO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primus-aero-chooses-pal-v-liberty-to-enhance-operational-excellence-301875446.html