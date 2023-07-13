Barrier films Market worth $45.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Barrier Films Market by Materials (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester (PET), Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Blister Packs), End-use, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is approximated to be USD 34.1 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The demand for barrier films is driven due to the rising number of retail chains in developing countries. The barrier films offer a protective shield against moisture, oxygen, light, and aroma, ensuring the quality, integrity, and freshness of products. Susceptibility to degradation is the major restraint for the barrier films market. The rising awareness of environmental issues and the increasing focus on sustainable packaging are driving the demand for eco-friendly barrier films. Manufacturers are actively developing barrier films that utilize recyclable materials, biodegradable films, and renewable resources to minimize their environmental impact. The demand for sustainable barrier films is influenced by consumer preferences, regulatory mandates, and the sustainability goals of businesses. By adopting sustainable barrier films, companies aim to align with consumer expectations, comply with regulations, and fulfill their corporate social responsibility in reducing environmental footprints. The challenges in the barrier films market is an issue related to the recycling of multi-layer films.

By Material, Polyethylene (PE) accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Polyethylene barrier films find applications in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial packaging. They are widely used for packaging items such as snacks, frozen foods, pet food, medical devices, hygiene products, and more. Polyethylene barrier films offer excellent moisture resistance, preventing the ingress of water vapor into packaged products. This is particularly important for products that are sensitive to moisture, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Polyethylene is a relatively low-cost material, making polyethylene barrier films a cost-effective packaging solution for many applications. They provide an effective barrier at a competitive price point.

By Type, Transparent is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Transparent barrier films allow for clear visibility of the packaged product, which is particularly important in industries such as food and beverages, where consumers rely on visual cues to assess the quality and freshness of the product. The ability to showcase the product's appearance and appeal directly influences consumer purchasing decisions. Transparent barrier films provide an excellent platform for branding and marketing. They allow companies to showcase their logos, graphics, and product information directly on the packaging, enhancing brand visibility and consumer recognition. This helps to differentiate products on store shelves and create a strong brand presence.

By End-Use Industry, food and beverage packaging has the largest market share in 2022.

Barrier films play a crucial role in food and beverage packaging, providing protection and preserving the quality of products throughout their shelf life. barrier films are integral to food and beverage packaging, providing protection, extending shelf life, preserving product quality, and ensuring consumer safety. They enable manufacturers to deliver products that meet consumer expectations for freshness, taste, and visual appeal while complying with industry regulations.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR for the barrier films market in 2022

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in 2022, in this market. Rising disposable incomes in many countries across the Asia Pacific region have resulted in higher purchasing power and an inclination towards premium and value-added packaged products. Barrier films play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and presentation of such products. Governments in the Asia Pacific region are implementing stricter food safety regulations, emphasizing the need for reliable packaging solutions.

Market Players

The barrier films market comprises major players such as Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US) and Uflex Ltd. (India) are covered in the barrier films market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the barrier films market.

