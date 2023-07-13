DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 381.698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2748379 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 257532 EQS News ID: 1679395 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 13, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)