uShark (USHA) strives to be the cryptocurrency equivalent of Nasdaq, serving as a universal exchange for numerous companies worldwide in the angel, pre-seed, and seed stages. Its native token, USHA, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on July 17, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing uShark

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of uShark (USHA), which strives to be the cryptocurrency equivalent of Nasdaq, serving as a universal exchange for numerous companies worldwide in the angel, pre-seed, and seed stages. The goal is to democratize the investment market, enabling anyone to become an early investor in promising startups and revolutionizing the blockchain crowdfunding and token ecosystem. uShark is at the forefront of a new approach to investing, creating new businesses, and challenging traditional large investment funds. The aim is to become a major reference in the cryptocurrency market and a benchmark for startup investments and real economy applications.

uShark represents a new era by combining the lucrative markets of startups and cryptocurrencies into a single token. It offers opportunities for investors to support game-changing companies with unicorn potential and provides voting rights on startup investments. uShark pioneers a fresh approach to investing, challenging traditional investment funds and exploring new business areas. The focus is on investing in technology companies with scalable and globally applicable solutions.

uShark invests in technology companies with scalable solutions in categories such as Blockchain, Health Techs, Big Data, Fintechs, Foodtechs, Agritechs, and Energy techs. They have investor communities worldwide and seek visionary founders who are determined, purpose-driven, and embrace positivity. uShark values team-playing leaders with a product-focused mindset and a passion for disrupting society and changing the world.

About USHA Token

The USHA token serves multiple purposes, allowing for the purchase of products and services from uShark startups, and the ecosystem caters to both B2B and B2C interactions, encompassing various industries. In the short term, the uShark ecosystem enables users to stake USHA for future airdrops of projects developed by uShark labs, and the DAO voting platform provides an inclusive space for token holders to choose their preferred startups for investment by USHA LP.

Based on TRC20, USHA has a total supply of 4.5 billion (i.e. 4,500,000,000). The token distribution includes 1.22% for first investors, 29.12% for private sales, 7% for public sales, 15% for the treasury, 14% for the team, 2% for partners, 2% for advisors, 19.66% for startup treasuries, and 10% for marketing. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on July 17, 2023, investors who are interested in USHA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

