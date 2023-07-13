Dongying city of Shandong province, situated where the Yellow River flows into the Bohai Sea, embraces its profound cultural heritage, geographical advantages and a good living environment.

Yu Hongbo, director of the Dongying municipal publicity department, made a speech and promoted the estuarine city at a Dongying-Livorno friendly exchange conference on July 6.

The event, which took place in Livorno, Italy, attracted more than 60 people including representatives from Dongying and Livorno cities. It is designed to deepen mutual cultural and industrial exchanges between the two sides.

With its abundant natural resources and good industrial foundation, Dongying has developed key industries such as petrochemicals, oil equipment, new energy, and new materials, said Yu. "The city also has three world-class tourist resources the Yellow River flowing into the Bohai Sea, flourishing wetlands, and its ranged wild bird species," he added.

Dongying has in recent years focused on expanding its opening-up channels. It established friendly relations with more than 40 cities around the world, and carried out extensive exchanges and cooperation in fields like economy, trade, culture, education and sports.

Friendly exchanges between Dongying and Livorno have intensified in recent years. "The event will have a positive impact on enhancing friendship and promoting exchanges between the two sides," Yu said.

During the exchange, Dongying delegation met with local officials and discussed issues on cultural, educational and other exchanges. The two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation on strengthening cultural and educational exchanges in the near future.

The Nishan Library was unveiled, and a series of cultural exchange activities between the two cities has been arranged, including a photography exhibition, a youth poetry recitation contest, and several business exchange activities.

