Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
13.07.23
08:07 Uhr
6,740 Euro
-0,020
-0,30 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7306,95011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2023 | 11:10
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Change in treasury shares

Aspo Plc
Changes in company's own shares
July 13, 2023 at 11:55 a.m.

Change in treasury shares

A total of 3 850 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended.

After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 16 244 treasury shares.



ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO


Further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2023_07_13_Change in treasury shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37c9e142-bf7d-48c5-a17a-c7493c6e1620)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.